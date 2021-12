Odisha bans Zero Night celebration, restricts Christmas gatherings

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the detection of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the state, Odisha government Friday imposed new restrictions on celebration of Christmas, New Years Day and other such activities.

The new restriction will be in force from December 25 and from December 31, 2021, to January 2, 2022, to January 2, the government said in a modified order.

It had earlier said that the restriction will be in place from December 25 to January 2.

Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra in an order said that in view of protecting the health of the people and preventing the spread of the new variant, the government has restricted Christmas celebration. A maximum of 50 participants can join the Christmas mass by strictly following COVID-19 protocol and specific conditions imposed by district magistrates, municipal commissioners and local auth orities while giving permission for it.

'Zero Night' celebrations and New Year eve celebrations in hotels, clubs, restaurants, parks, convention halls, kalyan mandaps and other such venues are completely banned across the state. The order also said that no celebrations other than weddings will be allowed in the state. Reception and ancillary functions connected to weddings too will not be allowed.