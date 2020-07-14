OBC quota in medical seats: SC asks Madras HC to decide TN's plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday asked the Madras High Court to decide the pleas, including one filed by Tamil Nadu government, against the Centre's decision not to grant 50 per cent quota to OBCs in medical seats surrendered by the state in all India quota for under graduate, post graduate and dental courses in 2020-21. A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hemant Gupta said the high court should decide the plea of the state government and others irrespective of the pendency of another case here.



In a hearing conducted via video link, the top court said, "All the contention raised in petitions (before it) should be decided by the High Court" and requested the High Court to deal with the case.

Earlier, the state government had moved the Supreme Court on July 2 seeking a direction to the High Court to expeditiously decide its plea challenging the Centre's decision not to grant 50 per cent quota to OBCs in medical seats surrendered by the state in all India quota for UG, PG and dental courses in 2020-21.

It had assailed the June 22 high court order which refused to grant any interim order on the OBC quota row saying that a similar petition was already scheduled to be heard by the Supreme Court.