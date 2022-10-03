'Nyaydhani' Bilaspur gets the gift of another flight service: CM Baghel

Raipur: The judicial capital i.e. the 'Nyaydhani' of Chhattisgarh, Bilaspur, was connected to Indore, the financial capital of Madhya Pradesh, through a new flight service commenced today. This new airline enroute Bilaspur-Indore-Bilaspur is a major gift for Nyaydhani Bilaspur. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually inaugurated the Bilaspur-Indore-Bilaspur flight services today. Chief Minister Baghel from his residence office in the capital city Raipur and Union Minister Scindia from New Delhi virtually flagged off the flight from Bilasa Devi Kenwat Airport, Chakarbhanta Bilaspur.



While congratulating the residents of Bilaspur and Indore on the occasion of the launch of the Bilaspur-Indore airline, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that Chhattisgarh Government is making every possible effort to ensure the expansion of the air services and connectivity. He demanded the commencement of air services from Bilaspur to other major cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bangalore. Urging the Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to start international air service from Swami Vivekananda Airport Raipur and to establish an International Cargo Hub here, Baghel said that Raipur Airport has been developed as per the international standards and is now ready to host the international flights.

Chief Minister said that Chhattisgarh government has provided 461.20 acres of land free of cost to the Airport Authority of India for Raipur Airport, on which runway extension, new terminal building, and construction of ATC tower have been built in accordance with the international standard. The pending demand for land for airport development, and security-related problems of airport complexes have been resolved by the state government.