Nupur Sharma 'untraceable', claim Mumbai Police

Mumbai: A team of Mumbai Police which travelled to Delhi to serve a summons to suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma in connection with a case regarding her controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad could not find her, an official claimed here on Friday. The Delhi police too did not extend much cooperation, he alleged, adding that eventually they served summons to Sharma through email.



A team from Pydhonie police station in Mumbai was in the national capital for the last five days to hand over a summons to Sharma personally, seeking her appearance before the investigating officer.

A First Information Report was registered against the suspended BJP leader at Pydhonie police station on May 28 after her statement about Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate caused a furore.

She has been asked to appear before Pydhonie police on June 25 at 11am for recording statement. After reaching Delhi, the police team contacted their counterparts in the national capital as Sharma was not traceable, but it did not get "expected cooperation" from Delhi Police, the official alleged. Police then executed the summons to Sharma through email, he added.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has arrested Bhim Sena chief Nawab Satpal Tanwar for threatening and announcing a bounty of Rs one crore on Nupur Sharma over her remarks on Prophet Mohammad, officials said on Friday. Tanwar was arrested on Thursday from Gurugram in Haryana, they said. The statements of former BJP office-bearers Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal on Prophet Muhammad have sparked a massive controversy which has led to violent protests in several parts of the country.

The police said Tanwar had posted a video in which he announced a bounty of Rs one crore on Sharma for her remarks and was trying to fuel communal disharmony. Tanwar claimed that he had some medical issues for which he was medically examined following which he was sent to judicial custody, the statement stated.