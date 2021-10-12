Number of plants with less than 4-day coal stock increases to 70

New Delhi: Coal shortage crisis at thermal power projects does not seem to abate very soon as the number of non-pit head plants with less than four days of dry fuel stock (supercritical stock) has increased to 70 this Sunday compared to 64 a week ago on October 3, as per government data.



According to the latest coal stock data of the 135 plants with over 165 GW of installed generation capacity monitored by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), as many 70 plants are categorised as supercritical stock or having less than four days of fuel on October 10, 2021, compared to 64 a week ago on October 3, 2021. The data also showed that the number of non-pit head plants having less than seven days of fuel (critical stock) has also increased to 26 on Sunday from 25 such projects a week ago on October 3, 2021.

Besides, the data also showed that the number of pit head as well as non-pit head plants, which had stock of dry fuel for up to one week, increased to 115 on this Sunday from 107 last week on October 3, 2021.

However, it showed that the situation at plants with zero day of dry fuel improved as there were 17 such plants with cumulative capacity of 16,430 MW on this Sunday compared to 17 plants with 21,325 MW capacity a week ago on October 3.

This Sunday, 26 power plants with 34,930 MW capacity had fuel for one day compared to 20 plants with 22,550 MW a week ago. Similarly, 22 plants with 27,325 had coal for two days on Sunday compared to 20 plants with 29,960 MW a week ago.

The number of plants having three days of coal were 18 with 24,094 MW capacity on Sunday compared to 19 plants with 22,000 MW a week ago.

As many as 13 plants with 15,210 MW capacity had coal for four days on Sunday compared to 15 plants with 16,890 MW a week ago. Those plants which had five days of coal stock on Sunday were 11 with 10,775 MW on Sunday compared to 6 plants with 7,174 MW.

The number of plants with six days of coal stock was eight with 11,450 MW capacity on Sunday compared to nine plants with 9,360 MW capacity a week ago. According to the data, the power consumption of 3,900 MU on October 8 was the highest this month so far (from October 1 to 9) which also became a cause of concern during the ongoing coal shortage.

On Saturday, Tata Power arm Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (DDL), which operates in North and Northwest Delhi, had sent phone messages to its consumers saying, "Due to limited coal availability in generation plants across the north, power supply scenario between 2-6 pm is at critical level. Kindly use electricity judiciously. Be a responsible citizen. Inconvenience caused is regretted - Tata Power-DDL."

This was the fallout of coal shortage at power plants in a year when the country produced record coal, but rains hit movement of the fuel from mines to power generation units, impacting electricity production in many states, including Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

Another factor that has contributed to the present crisis is power plants, that used imported coal to generate electricity, have either curtailed generation or completely stopped as a spurt in international energy prices has made it difficult for them to meet the commitments to states at a particular rate.

The Ministry of Power in a statement issued on Saturday had said, "It was noted that on 7th October, 2021 total dispatch of coal by Coal India limited (CIL) touched 1.501 MT, thereby reducing the gap between consumption and actual supply."

According to the data, the peak power demand met or the highest electricity supply in day touched 172.41 GW on October 8. This is the highest peak power demand met from October 1 to 9. The data also showed that peak power demand met slowed to 170.03 GW on Saturday, October 9, indicating that the power demand is moderating with the onset of autumn.

The Ministry of Coal and CIL have assured that they are making best efforts to increase dispatch to the power sector to 1.6 MT per day in the next three days and thereafter, try to touch 1.7 MT per day. It is likely to help in gradual build up of coal stocks at power plants in the near future. The coal supply as well as consequent power situation is likely to improve.