NTAGI suggests 6 months gap between Covid booster doses

New Delhi: The Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) of the NTAGI on Thursday recommended reducing the gap between the second and precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the current nine to six months, official sources said.

They said the Health Ministry will take the final call on the recommendation soon.

The government advisory panel, which met on Thursday, also reviewed the findings of a study by the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore on the feasibility of allowing as precaution dose a Covid vaccine different from the one used for primary vaccination.

The panel members found a lack of uniformity in results upon mixing of jabs for booster shots and stated that no recommendation for it can be made as of now. The CMC study was on Covishield and Covaxin.

The threat of monkeypox and the requirement of vaccination were also discussed in the meeting of the panel of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), the sources

said.