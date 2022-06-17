NTAGI suggests 6 months gap between Covid booster doses
New Delhi: The Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) of the NTAGI on Thursday recommended reducing the gap between the second and precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the current nine to six months, official sources said.
They said the Health Ministry will take the final call on the recommendation soon.
The government advisory panel, which met on Thursday, also reviewed the findings of a study by the Christian Medical College (CMC) in Vellore on the feasibility of allowing as precaution dose a Covid vaccine different from the one used for primary vaccination.
The panel members found a lack of uniformity in results upon mixing of jabs for booster shots and stated that no recommendation for it can be made as of now. The CMC study was on Covishield and Covaxin.
The threat of monkeypox and the requirement of vaccination were also discussed in the meeting of the panel of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), the sources
said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Trains torched, internet shut down as stirs rock India16 Jun 2022 7:30 PM GMT
Govt rejects criticism against Agnipath; issues clarification16 Jun 2022 7:18 PM GMT
No illegal bulldozing, SC tells Yogi govt16 Jun 2022 7:17 PM GMT
'89% of India's adult population fully vaccinated against Covid'16 Jun 2022 7:05 PM GMT
Law to reward person sending pics of wrongly parked vehicle in offing: ...16 Jun 2022 7:04 PM GMT