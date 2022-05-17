NSE co-location case: Accused denied bail
New Delhi: A Delhi court cited Nobel Laureate Bob Dylan as well as Frankenstein monster while denying bail to former managing director and chief executive officer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna and group operating officer (GOO) Anand Subramanian in the NSE co-location case.
In the order, the court also said that the Financial world, including the FIIs (Foreign Institutional Investors), are waiting with bated breath for NSE to redeem itself, so that they can fly to this country for investment in droves, which is at present, a brilliant destination for investment .
Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal made the reference in an order passed and reported on May 12, a detailed 42-page copy of which was uploaded on the court's website on Monday.
It appears that accused A-1 (Ramakrishna) prima facie seems to have been running the affairs of NSE akin to that of a private club; singer writer, Nobel Laureate Bob Dylan once said 'money doesn't talk, it swears', which is a song of, 1964 song album 'It's Alright Ma I'm Only Bleeding', means that money not only has influence, but it has great influence, even a perverse influence on people, the judge observed.
The court said that the present scam may also impact the investment scenario in the country, viz a viz FIIs, which, it said, are always looking for a fair, transparent, and clean stock exchange to trade with.
The accused were arrested in the case related to the co-location scam, the FIR for which was registered in May 2018.
