NR achieves milestone in USBRL project
New Delhi: General Manager, Northern Railway, Ashutosh Gangal informed that Northern Railway has achieved a major milestone in USBRL project on 26.07.2022 by executing break-through of Escape Tunnel T-48 between Sumber and Sangaldan station on ongoing Katra-Banihal Section. It is worthwhile to mention that the line and level of the escape tunnel is precisely achieved in break-through. T-48 is an escape tunnel of length 9.694 Km long and 5.30 m. dia, modified horseshoe shape. This tunnel is a link between Sumber station and Sangaldan station.
This tunnel break-through will be a key milestone for the entire USBRL Project.
