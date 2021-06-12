Now, simulators, dedicated test track must for accredited driver training centres

New Delhi: With the notification of new rules by the Union Ministry of Road and Transport, all the accredited driver training centres would now have to have simulators, dedicated driving test track so that it would help in imparting proper training and knowledge to candidates who enrol at such centres.



As per the new rules, which have been notified by the ministry on Friday, candidates registering themselves for training at the accredited driver training centres would be provided high-quality driving courses, and once test is cleared, they will be exempted from driving test at the time of obtaining driving licence.

Also, the remedial and refresher courses, as per the requirements under Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, can be availed at these centres.

The ministry has "notified rules mandatory for accredited Drivers Training Centres. These rules will come into effect from July 1, 2021. This will help in imparting proper training and knowledge to candidates who enrol at such centres, the ministry said in a statement.

These centres will be allowed to provide industry-specific specialised training as well, the ministry said, adding that shortage of skilled drivers is one of the major issues in the Indian roadways sector and a large number of road accidents occur due to a lack of knowledge of road regulations.

According to the notification, an accreditation granted for accredited driver training centres shall be in force for a period of five years and may be renewed. The duration for light motor vehicle driving course in accredited driver training centres is 29 hours in the span of maximum 4 weeks from the date of commencement of the course, the notification said, adding that the course will to be divided into theory and practice.

Likewise, the duration for medium and heavy motor vehicle driving course in accredited driver training centres is 38 hours in the span of six weeks.

"These are to be divided into two segments, theory and practical," the notification said, adding that drivers will also be taught some basic aspects about ethical and courteous behaviour with other road users.