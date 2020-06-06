Now, pregnant cow targeted with fire crackers in HP

Shimla: Within days after barbaric killing of pregnant elephant in Kerala village after a pineapple filled with firecrackers burst in her mouth–triggering a country-wise outrage, Himachal Pradesh is rocked by a similar incident involving a pregnant cow at Bilaspur.



As the video footage of the cow with her bleeding jaws and being in utter pain, went viral on social media platform, the district police swung into action and arrested one person –Nand Lal allegedly involved in the sordid incident.

State's Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was prompt enough to direct the Deputy Commissioner Rajeshwar Goel to hold an inquiry and initiate the action against the culprits.

"We will not tolerate any such kind of mischief. There is no place in the society for such persons, who are insensitive and resort to cruelty against

animals, especially cows," he said.

In the video shared online, Gurdiyal Singh of village Dadh in Janduta area of Bilaspur district, he named his neighbour who had intentionally targeted the pregnant cow by feeding her explosives in wheat flour.

The video that has gone viral also shows as how the poor animal has sustained injuries in the jaws making it impossible for her to eat as the cracker got exploded in the mouth.

When contacted Deputy Commissioner Rajeshwar Goel confirmed the incident, which he said, is related to May 25. But after the video went viral, the media attention really made the issue highly attention grabbing.

"Superintendent of Police Diwakar Sharma is sitting next to me. He tells me that person, named by the owner, has been arrested already. An FIR was lodged on May 26. Today (Friday) Deputy Superintendent of police Sanjay Sharma visited the spot and advised the locals to just the police as action has already been taken." This is really a brutal act, he admitted.

Amid the outrage, the district police has also constituted a special investigation team under the DSP to probe the matter.

Earlier, the Kerala incident had also sent shock waves in the country with citizens, cutting cross boundaries, sought action against the culprits.

Bilaspur SP Diwakar Sharma also said, "A highly explosive firecracker was kept inside a ball of wheat flour that blew off when the cow was consuming the food."

The police have registered a case under Section 286 Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Aalisha Chauhan, Shimla –born research scholar at Punjab university said "I was so upset and disheartened at Kerala incident against a pregnant elephant, which has died due to such extreme barbarism. Today, I am double shocked about this happening in the land of deities –Dev Bhoomi. Are we forgetting basic values how to live in harmony with animals ?", she asks.