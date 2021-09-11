Now, pay for visiting Lahaul, Leh via Rohtang Tunnel

Shimla: District administration in Lahaul-Spiti –a high altitude tribal district in Himachal Pradesh, has decided to levy entry fee on all the tourists coming to the valley via Rohtang Tunnel.



The Special Area Development Authority (SADA) –a body headed by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Lahaul) Priya Nagta will collect the fee and the amount raised will be utilised to create facilities for the tourists, apart from improving wayside amenities.

A barrier has already been set up near Sissu, a small village little ahead of the North portal of Rohtang Tunnel to charge the fee on the tourists and those registered outside the state. "There will be an exemption for all locals and persons, who have vehicles registered outside but live in Lahaul –Spiti. They have to apply to the SDM Lahaul office and get the pass for exemption," said Priya Nagta.

The construction of the Atal Tunnel, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2020, has increased the tourists influx in the valley which earlier used to remain cut-off from the world for more than six months in the winters after closure of the Rohtang Pass, only way to reach Lahaul-Spiti and Leh via Himachal Pradesh.

All the vehicles, including trucks, buses and motorbikes having registration numbers of other states will be charged to enter Lahaul valley.

Motorbikes are being charged Rs 50 while the tourists coming in cars will have to pay Rs 200 to enter Lahaul. The entry fee of SUVs and MUVs has been fixed at Rs 300.

The entry fee for buses and trucks coming to Lahaul or heading for Leh is Rs 500.

Nagta said the fee, named as SADA fee, will help the administration in improving the tourist facilities in Lahaul. The money will also be used in the development of the area. She also said that there is a provision of a pass for vehicles that use this route frequently.

The construction of the Rohtang Tunnel at a height of 10,000 feet has come as a boon for the people of Lahaul-Spiti.The tunnel has shortened the distance between Manali and Leh by 45 kms, apart from making it as all-weather road, which is also strategically important to facilitate the supplies and movements of the Indian army to Leh.

Many believe the measure, besides aiming to add facilities and wayside amenities, will also stop entry of the people who come to Lahaul in huge number and create pollution in the ecologically fragile zone, which need to be protected in view of the reports about fast receding of the glaciers and snow cover melting down fast in the valley and its high peaks.