Now, Panchkula too gets Metropolitan Development Authority

Chandigarh: Ensuring holistic Development of Panchkula, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal on Tuesday announced setting up of Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority (PMDA) for ensuring timely and swift execution of the Integrated Development plan made for Panchkula.



"PMDA would ensure sustained and balanced growth of Panchkula. The Authority would work on the similar lines of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA)," announced Manohar Lal while addressing a Press conference here today.

He said that the Authority while working amicably with other departments namely HSVP, HSIIDC and Municipal Corporation would ensure the availability of infrastructure and other key facilities to the people.

He said that in a bid to ensure that the people of the state along with Panchkula residents should be aware of the development which has been planned for the city, extensive Information Education Communication (IEC) campaigning of Panchkula's Integrated Development Plan would be done.

"A map identifying every corner of Panchkula would be prepared and later hoardings displaying the information about completed projects and the projects in progress would be installed across the city, so that people can have a clear idea about the projects," said Manohar Lal.

The Chief Minister said that after Panchkula, a similar Integrated Development plan would be chalked out for Karnal, Hisar and other districts of the State.

"The swift execution of Panchkula's Integrated Development Plan and setting up of PMDA will not only ensure the development of Panchkula as Centre of Excellence but it would also help Haryana to improve in the Ease of Living and Business Index", said the Chief Minister.

It was in the year 2019 when Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal soon after coming to power had envisaged developing Panchkula, one of the vital parts of Tricity as the second 'Economic Capital' of Haryana after Gurugram.