'Now, online NoC for property registration'

Chandigarh: In a bid to ensure quick and timely disposal of applications for regularisation of properties situated in unauthorised colonies in the state, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government has introduced a facility of online submission and processing of applications on the regularisation portal for obtaining NoC. The state government has also fixed a deadline of maximum 21 working days to complete the process to issue NoC.

Revealing this, Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora made it clear that this facility could be availed only by those allottees/residents whose properties fall under the unauthorized colonies developed before March 19, 2018.

Arora said that the person concerned can now log on to www.punjabregularization.in portal dedicated to regularization of plots and

buildings situated in unauthorised colonies.