Now, NR to add economy class coaches in Lucknow-New Delhi AC Special Express

New Delhi: After the Northern Central Railways (NCR), now the Northern Railways (NR) will add two AC 3-tier economy class coaches with 02429/30 Lucknow- New Delhi AC Special Express from September 10.



Later, another two coaches will be introduced in 02229/30 Lucknow Mail Special Express from September 15, the rail ministry confirmed on Friday.

On September, 1 the first time such coaches were fitted in 2403/04 Prayagraj-Jaipur Express. In the last week, a ministry circular mentioned that the passengers are opting to travel in the AC 3-tier economy class have to pay 2.4 times the base fare of the sleeper travel in Mail or Express trains. The base fare for up to 300 km of travel will be Rs 440 and will go up as distance increases. The base fare of the ticket varies every 100 km after the 300 km distance mark. The circular further stated that other charges such as reservation fee, superfast charge, GST as applicable for these coaches will be levied separately.

Up to 2000 km, the basic fare will cost around Rs 1757 and up to 5000 km, it will be Rs. 3065, ministry reports say.

The rail ministry also confirmed that 50 AC 3-tier economy class coaches have already been given to different zonal Railways. Now since the fare is fixed, these coaches will be attached to existing mail express trains.

Millennium Post reported on August 30 that such coaches will be fitted with the Mail, or Express or special trains- length under the permissible range. If the length crosses the permissible range, then the sleeper class coaches will be replaced with these AC 3-tier economy class coaches.

Now, the experts feel that gradually these AC 3-tier economy class coaches will replace AC 3-tier coaches as there are 83 berths in such new coaches as against 72 berths in AC 3-tier. The regular AC 3-tier coaches have two side berths, which will be increased to three in the new coaches.