Nov 17 proposed for 3rd round of Assam-Mizo border talks

Aizawl: Assam has proposed November 17 as the date for the third round of border talks with Mizoram, a home official said on Thursday.

The talks were originally scheduled on November 4 but could not be held due to the visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Mizoram.

Mizoram, which had earlier urged Assam to defer the talks to November 9-11, is discussing the Assam government's proposed date.

"The Mizoram home minister will discuss the matter with the chief minister," the official told.

Mizoram and Assam, that share a 164.6-km-long inter-state boundary, have a long-standing border dispute.

The dispute had taken an ugly turn in July last year when police forces of the two states exchanged fire at the inter-state boundary, leading to the death of six policemen and a civilian from Assam.