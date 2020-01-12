Not scared of any probe against previous BJP govt: Fadnavis
Mumbai: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the previous BJP-led government under him had functioned in a transparent manner, but the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation was free to order any probe against it.
His statement comes days after senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan called the Fadnavis-led government as the "most corrupt" and said an investigation will be carried out in all cases.
Talking to reporters at Akluj in Solapur district, Fadnavis said, "Don't give threats, we are not scared. My government has been transparent. The present dispensation is free to order any probe. The government is free to do any inquiry it wants."
He also accused the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of working in a "vengeful" manner.
(Image from indiatoday.in)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
TMC lashes out at Modi for making political speech from RKM...12 Jan 2020 6:35 PM GMT
India to buy 200 fighter jets for Air Force: Defence Secy12 Jan 2020 6:33 PM GMT
Attack on campus pre-planned, V-C role should be...12 Jan 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Three 'most wanted' Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed12 Jan 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Republic Day: No flight ops for nearly 2 hours at Delhi...12 Jan 2020 6:31 PM GMT