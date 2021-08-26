'Not opposed to withdrawal of malicious cases but govt must seek approval of HCs'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday said state governments have the power under law to withdraw malicious criminal cases and it is not against withdrawal of such cases but they should be examined by the high courts concerned.



The top court also expressed concern over inordinate delays in investigation and conclusion of trial in cases lodged by Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation against Members of Parliament and MLAs/MLCs

and asked the Centre to provide necessary manpower and infrastructure.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant said it will pass a detailed order on the issue and pointed out that it was not saying anything or expressing any opinion on the investigating agencies like ED or CBI as it will lower their morale but they should ensure that trials are completed expeditiously.

We don't want to say anything about investigating agencies as we don't want to lower their morale. Else, their report speaks volume.

There are over 200 cases in these courts. Sorry to say Mr Tushar Mehta these reports are inconclusive. No reasons have been given for not filing charge sheets for 10 to 15 years. Simply, attaching properties worth crores of rupees does not serve any purpose, the bench said.

The top court is hearing a PIL filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay seeking life ban on lawmakers convicted in heinous criminal

cases and speedy disposal of cases against them.

At the outset, senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, appointed as amicus curiae in the matter, told the bench that the status reports of CBI and ED on cases against lawmakers is disturbing and shocking which needs surgical treatment for expediting the trial.

CJI Ramana said the court has gone through the ED and CBI reports but it's easy for us to say, expedite the trial, etc. but we are also aware that there are several issues involved with this.

There is a shortage of judges, courts and infrastructure. I've also summarised and have prepared some notes. Total 76 cases of ED are pending since 2012 onwards. 58 cases of CBI are of life imprisonment and oldest case is from 2000 .

The bench said that it has already expressed its displeasure and reservation to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta over the issue and has asked him to do something.

You have to do something on this issue Mr Mehta. Don't keep us hanging like this, the bench said, adding that he will have to give some explanation especially for ED and CBI.