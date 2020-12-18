Not Naxalites, prosperous farmers are new identity of Chhattisgarh: CM

Raipur: "Some people use name of Lord Ram pretentiously to serve their selfish motives. But we have always adored every person as a reflection of Lord Ram," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said. The Chief Minister expressed the aforementioned views while addressing the programme organized in Chandkhuri near Raipur to mark the completion of two years of the new government.



Baghel said that when Mahatma Gandhi was shot, he uttered the name of Lord Ram as his last words.

This programme organized at the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya marked the conclusion of 'Ram Van Gaman Path Yatra' and Bike Rally which were commenced three days back from North and South side of Chhattisgarh simultaneously.

The rally had started from Koriya in North Chhattisgarh and Sukma in South Chhattisgarh simultaneously on December 14 . During his exile, Ram had entered Chhattisgarh from Koriya and had travelled through Sukma to reach South India. State Government has prepared an ambitious plan of Rs 137 crore to develop these places on Lord Ram's path in forest as tourist destinations. In the first phase, nine out of 75 locations would be developed as tourist destinations under the scheme; Chandkuri, also called Mata Kaushalya's maternal home, is one of these.

Chief Minister Baghel said that Mata Kaushalya had greatly influenced the nature and character of Shree Ram. Similarly, people of Chhattisgarh are also greatly influenced by Mata Kaushalya's nature. It was her who taught Ram to live in harmony. Rama learned tolerance and dutifulness from Mata Kaushalya. He said that State government is giving a new global identity to Chhattisgarh by developing Ram Van Gaman Path as a tourism circuit. Till a few years ago, people of other states knew Chhattisgarh either by the name of Bhilai or due to the problem of naxalism, but now Chhattisgarh is known for its cultural richness. Chhattisgarh is identified by prosperity of its farmers. Farmers and tribal culture are inseparable part of our identity. To celebrate this aspect of Chhattisgarh state, we organized an international level tribal dance festival in Raipur. He said that tomorrow is the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Ghasidas, we will celebrate this festival with great zeal and fervour. Sirpur- the largest Buddhist complex after Nalanda, would be developed as one of the important tourist destinations in the state.

Baghel said that there is no better system for 'Gau Seva' than Godhan Nyay Yojana. Chhattisgarh is a state of gau-sevak. Farmers and labourers here have proven their mettle to the country. While the entire country was struggling with recession, Chhattisgarh was unaffected. Agitated farmers are demonstrating around the capital of the country, but farmers in Chhattisgarh are happy and prosperous.

Chief Minister Baghel said that Chhattisgarh has shown the way in every era. Our culture is not to spread hatred, but to share love. We want to take everyone along, irrespective of caste or religion.