Not even single promise kept by Punjab govt, take revenge in Assembly polls: Kejriwal to people

Chandigarh: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday slammed the Punjab government, alleging that not even a single promise has been honoured in the past four years by it and asked people to take a revenge in the 2022 Assembly polls.

Addressing a Kisan Maha Sammelan held by the AAP at Punjab's Moga, he told people that his party will always stand shoulder to shoulder with farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws. He also took on the Centre over the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, alleging that the BJP-led government wants to snatch power from the Chief Minister of Delhi.

Kejriwal earlier arrived at Amritsar and then moved to Baghapurana in Moga for the event. He said four years ago when the Assembly elections were held, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh made big promises .

Captain Sahib had said smartphones will be given. Who got smartphones just raise your hands and show smartphones? Captain Sahib had said farmers' loan will be waived. Whose loan has been waived just raise your hands, asked Kejriwal taking a dig at the Punjab CM. Amarinder Singh had promised job for every household, Kejriwal said, asking the gathering who got employment.

Kejriwal also showed an unemployment allowance card, saying it was given by the Congress to 20 lakh youngsters while promising jobs for each household. He (Amarinder) had said vote for me and I will give you jobs if voted to power. Today the youth are running pillar to post with these cards, alleged Kejriwal.

Kejriwal promised that if voted to power, jobs will be given to those who have the employment card. Until the job is given, unemployment allowance will be given, he promised.

Kejriwal alleged that after the agitating farmers reached the Delhi borders, the Modi-led government had planned to put all of them at nine stadiums by converting these into jails.

Despite pressure on his government, Kejriwal said he rejected the Delhi Police request as farmers' demands are justified and their agitation was non-violent.