Not contemplating a liquor ban in state: Rajasthan govt

Jaipur: Rajasthan's Parliamentary Affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal on Tuesday said the government is not contemplating a liquor ban in the state.

Replying to a query by Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLA Indira Devi during Question hour in the state

Assembly, Dhariwal said the government has announced an excise policy which emphasises temperance.

The minister said a committee, headed by the then additional chief secretary CS Rajan, was formed on March 26, 2013 to discuss proposals on liquor ban.

The committee submitted its report on September 10, 2013. The committee's view was that liquor ban was not a practical policy and temperance was the only solution in Rajasthan, the minister said.

The government at present is not considering a liquor ban in the state.

The government has announced an excise policy which emphasises temperance, Dhariwal said.

Some of the important directions in the policy include strict compliance of timing for opening and closure of liquor shops, action on advertisements encouraging liquor consumption, awareness on the side effects of liquor, ban on advertisements in liquor shops, penalty on consuming liquor at public places and ban on illegal liquor, he said.