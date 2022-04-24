Not allowed to meet Azam Khan, says SP MLA

sitapur: Samajwadi Party MLA Ravidas Mehrotra on Sunday alleged that he was not allowed to meet senior party leader Azam Khan who is lodged in the district jail here.



Mehrotra also alleged that Khan might be killed inside the Sitapur Jail. "Jail administration did not allow me to meet Azam Khan and I was told he is unwell and is sleeping," Mehrotra said.

"It seems the state is under a kind of undeclared emergency and the government itself is killing democracy. We have apprehensions that Azam Khan could also be killed in jail. So we are agitating here against the injustice meted out to him," the MLA said.

On Friday, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) president Shivpal Singh Yadav also met Khan at the district jail.

He accused his nephew Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party of not taking up the jailed SP leader's cause and said he would soon put the matter before Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Recently, the Azam Khan camp too had expressed unhappiness with SP chief Akhilesh, claiming that he has been ignoring the jailed MLA and the Muslim community though it voted for the SP.

Mehrotra said Azam Khan is a senior political leader and is entitled to many facilities but he was made to live like an ordinary criminal in jail.