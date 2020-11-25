Not afraid of investigation, says Raut over ED raids on Sena MLA

Mumbai: A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik's properties, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said they were not afraid of investigation.

Talking to reporters, he said the ED's raids on Sarnaik was "political vendetta". Raut also said that he will send a list of 120 BJP leaders to the ED and wait to see if they are called for questioning by the central agency. "We are not afraid of investigation. Sarnaik has already clarified that his family has nothing to do with the case that the ED is probing. The rulers in Delhi feel that the Marathi-speaking people shouldn't do business and entrepreneurship, and if they do, they will be finished through the ED," he alleged.

The ED on Tuesday conducted raids at the premises linked to Sarnaik in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane in connection with a money-laundering case being probed against a security service provider company and others.

"Let this probe get over...I will send a list of 120 BJP leaders to the ED and will see if they are called for questioning. Let people know who fears the ED probe," Raut said. To a question on reports that he has also been served an ED notice, the Sena MP said, "Even I have been told that old cases are being dug up. The ED has reached Mohenjodaro and Harappa. Let's see. I wouldn't be surprised if I and other MVA leaders get such notices."

"Being vocal, speaking the truth and party loyalty is a crime these days," Raut said, adding that pressurising political opponents and indulging in vendetta politics doesn't work in Maharashtra.