Northern Rly's performance reviewed by GM

New Delhi: Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager Northern Railway held a review meeting with the departmental heads and DRMs of Northern Railway. Deliberations were held on keeping focus on passenger amenities at stations like extension of platforms, increase of level of platforms, washable aprons, provision of 2nd entry, foot over bridges, Escalators, lifts facilities for Divayangjans, improvement of station building including façade etc. He also reviews the progress of mobility enhancement and other developmental infrastructure works and Freight loading.

Gangal informed that, for achieving optimum utilization of rolling stock in freight movement Northern railway runs 991 CRACK trains between 22.09.2022 to 28.09.2022 and more such trains will be operated. He emphasized on better crew management and utilization of man power.

He also emphasized on focusing on electrical safety on tracks, trains and premises. Enhancing speed of trains is a priority over the zone. Works should be expedited as to complete the projects on time. The GM also took stock of the tree cutting activity and removal of vegetation alongside the tracks.