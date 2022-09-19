Northern Rly's performance reviewed

New Delhi: Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager Northern Railway held a review meeting with the departmental heads and DRMs of Northern Railway. Deliberations were held on keeping focus on passenger amenities at stations like extension of platforms, increase of level of platforms, washable aprons, provision of 2nd entry, foot over bridges, Escalators, lifts facilities for Divayangjans, improvement of station building including façade etc. He also reviews the progress of mobility enhancement and other infrastructure works and Freight loading.

He instructed to maintained good record of punctuality of trains and expedites the works related with mobility enhancement and conducting drives to check the progress. He stressed upon the safety on tracks and said that, all efforts should be done to curb any kind of obstruction during operation of trains. He reviewed the work done over the zone in improving the maintenance standard of track, welds and removal of scrap lying near the tracks.

He also emphasized on focusing on electrical safety on tracks, trains and premises. Enhancing speed of trains is a priority over the zone. Works should be expedited as to complete the projects on time.