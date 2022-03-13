Northern Rly GM inspects dev works

New Delhi: Northern Railway's General Manager Ashutosh Gangal on Saturday took stock of the progressive development works at stations located on Ludhiana –Dhuri –Rajpura –Ambala Cantt Section.

The area of Ambala Division of Northern Railway is spread over Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

Ambala Division operates passenger trains and goods trains in a protected, safe and well-planned manner with punctuality. Necessary policies on various progressive railway projects, development works, modernization of passenger facilities, implementation of latest railway systems and other important points of the division. Gangal along with the officers of Headquarter, Divisional Railway Manager Ambala Gurinder Mohan Singh and other officers of the Division of Ludhiana–Dhuri –Rajpura –Ambala Cantt Railway Division, conducted a window trailing inspection & while doing window trailing, taking information about other stations and progressive development works on this section, reviewed it and expected to complete all these works on the prescribed time limit based on prescribed parameters.

Gangal inspected the level crossing C-11 which is situated between Gill to Kila Raipur. After that he inspected the station yard and railway colony by the General Manager at Ahmedgarh station.