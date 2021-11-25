Northern Rly GM holds safety review meeting

NEW DELHI: Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager Northern Railway, held a performance review meeting with the departmental heads of Northern Railway & DRMs through video conferencing. The GM emphasised that safety is the main concern of Railways, for which all out efforts should be directed towards maintaining the tracks, rolling stock, signaling and electric overhead wires are working in top order.

He reviewed the work done over the zone in improving the maintenance standard of tracks, proper functioning of signal system and other safety arrangements during upcoming fog season. He instructed officials for speedy removal of scrap lying near the tracks and increase of cold weather patrolling of railway tracks, visual examination of rail ends fish bolt holes, and identify rail fracture prone locations and take necessary preventive measures to keep watch on any untoward incidents.

He further said that the divisions should enhance the safety and counsel the staff whenever necessary and required. He also emphasised on focusing on electrical safety on tracks as well as safety in relay and panel rooms for error free movement of trains. He stressed upon the minimizing the human failure in train operation.

He also instructed the department heads and DRMs, to maintain the punctuality at 95% and keep pace for freight loading with safety as priority.

Taking on freight Business Development, the GM took stock of the outreach of the Business Development Units. He also instructed that BDUs should create an environment of trust, support and confidence amongst the customers. He added that the initiatives and concessions offered by the Railways should reach the clients. The General Manager also informed that loading of food grains & other items have steadily increased with every passing month.