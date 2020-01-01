Northern Railways diverts trains

vNew Delhi: The Northern Railways on Wednesday announced that a few trains will be diverted due to operational reasons. The diverted trains are as follows: The 12423 Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express, 15909 Dibrugarh-Lalgarh Awadh Assam Express and 15955 Dibrugarh-Delhi Jn. Brahmaputra Mail Journey Commencing from 01.01.2020 to 07.01.2020 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn.

The 15903 Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express train Journey Commencing on 03.01.2020 and 06.01.2020 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn. The 20503 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express train Journey Commencing on 02.01.2020 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn.

The 15933 Dibrugarh-Amritsar Express train Journey Commencing on 07.01.2020 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn. The 20505 Dibrugarh – New Delhi Rajdhani Express train Journey Commencing on 03.01.2020 and 06.01.2020 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn. The 12424New Delhi- Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express train Journey Commencing from 01.01.2020 to 05.01.2020 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn.

The 15910 Lalgarh-Dibrugarh Awadh Assam Express train Journey Commencing from 01.01.2020 to 04.01.2020 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn. The 15956 Delhi Jn.- Dibrugarh Brahmaputra Mail Journey Commencing from 01.01.2020 to 04.01.2020 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn.

The 15904 Chandigarh- Diburgarh Express train Journey Commencing on 01.01.2020 and 05.01.2020 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn. The 20506 New Delhi- Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express train Journey Commencing on 02.01.2020 and 05.01.2020 will be diverted to run via Dhamalgaon-Moran Hat-Shibsagar Town-Simaluguri Jn.