Northern Railway reviews safety of passengers, infrastructure work

New Delhi: Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager (GM) Northern Railway held a review meeting with the departmental heads and DRMs of Northern Railway. Deliberations were held on keeping focus on passenger amenities at stations like extension of platforms, increase of level of platforms, washable aprons, provision of 2nd entry, foot over bridges, Escalators, lifts facilities for Divayangjans, improvement of station building including façade etc. He also reviews the progress of mobility enhancement, developmental infrastructure works, Freight loading and safety on tracks.



Apart from performance review the GM also presented Safety Awards to 5 vigilant employees for their contribution towards maintain high standards for safety and security of passengers and railway property. General Manager also released a Safety Booklet on this occasion.

Shri Gangal also informed that, for achieving optimum utilization of rolling stock in freight movement Northern railway runs 1105 CRACK trains (between 14.07.2022 to 20.07.2022and more such trains will be operated. He emphasized on better crew management and utilization of man power.