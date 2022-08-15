Northern Railway observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, holds exhibitions
New Delhi: On August 14 1947, the land mass of India was divided into two nations -- India and Pakistan. What ensued was a horrific saga of mass human migration, man slaughter and extreme suffering.
Lakhs migrated to this side of the border leaving behind their land, houses and precious belongings. Thousands of men, women and children were massacred due to communal and religious hatred. The Northern states were particularly affected by the partition. The horrifically sad Day is now solemnised as Horrors of Partition Remembrance Day. Photographic exhibitions were held at stations over Northern Railway to observe the day. All five divisions held such exhibitions on prominent stations under their jurisdiction covering all districts. The number of stations in each division are:
Ambala – 16 with the inaugural function held at Ambala Cantt. station, Lucknow – 12 with inaugural function held at Varanasi Jn. station, Moradabad – 04 with the inaugural function at Moradabad station, Delhi – 20, with inaugural function at New Delhi station, Firozpur – 23, with inaugural functions at Firozpur (Punjab), Palampur Himachal (HP) and Jammu. The inaugural event in the Capital was held at New Delhi railway station on Sunday.
The Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurated the exhibition at New Delhi Railway station. Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Minister of State, Textile and Railways, Meenakashi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture, Dr. Harsh Vardhan, MP (Lok Sabha), V.K. Tripathi, Chairman & CEO Railway Board, Dr. B.N. Pandey, Freedom Fighter and Member of INA, Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager Northern Railway, Dimpy Garg, DRM Delhi Division were present on the occasion.
