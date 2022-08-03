Northern Railway achieves milestone of breaking through of Escape Tunnel in J&K
New Delhi: Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager Northern Railway, informed that Northern Railway has achieved a major milestone in the USBRL project on August 2, by executing break-through of Escape Tunnel T-13 between Dugga and Basindadhar Station
on the ongoing Katra-Banihal Section.
Breakthrough of Escape Tunnel, T-13 having a length of 9.1 kms and 4.6 metre diameter in a modified horseshoe shape was achieved on August 2, making it completely through from both portals.
The breakthrough of this 9.1 km long rescue tunnel has been successfully achieved in 5 years' time by winning over all sorts of challenges. As per International railway standards, an Escape tunnel is provided in parallel and having size relatively smaller than the main tunnel having length more than 3 kms.
The breakthrough of this escape tunnel has been seen as an achievement of another milestone for this National project in making the dream of connecting the valley to the rest of India a success.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Indian women register 3-2 win over Canada, enter semi-finals3 Aug 2022 7:07 PM GMT
Nitu, Hussamuddin assure India of two boxing medals at CWG3 Aug 2022 7:06 PM GMT
Saurav Ghosal wins historic bronze medal in CWG squash3 Aug 2022 7:05 PM GMT
Humpy, Vaishali star in India 'A' win over Georgian women3 Aug 2022 7:02 PM GMT
Rupee plummets 62 paise against $3 Aug 2022 7:01 PM GMT