Northern Railway achieves milestone of breaking through of Escape Tunnel in J&K

New Delhi: Ashutosh Gangal, General Manager Northern Railway, informed that Northern Railway has achieved a major milestone in the USBRL project on August 2, by executing break-through of Escape Tunnel T-13 between Dugga and Basindadhar Station



on the ongoing Katra-Banihal Section.

Breakthrough of Escape Tunnel, T-13 having a length of 9.1 kms and 4.6 metre diameter in a modified horseshoe shape was achieved on August 2, making it completely through from both portals.

The breakthrough of this 9.1 km long rescue tunnel has been successfully achieved in 5 years' time by winning over all sorts of challenges. As per International railway standards, an Escape tunnel is provided in parallel and having size relatively smaller than the main tunnel having length more than 3 kms.

The breakthrough of this escape tunnel has been seen as an achievement of another milestone for this National project in making the dream of connecting the valley to the rest of India a success.