Northeast groups protest demanding delimitation exercise in four states
New Delhi: The northeast students' forum on delimitation along with various other groups staged a protest here on Friday, demanding the Centre to expedite the delimitation exercise in four northeast states.
Around 100 to 150 members of various northeastern groups joined the protest at Jantar Mantar, raising slogans like "we want justice", and "we demand delimitation".
Members of the Delimitation Demand Committee - Northeast (DDC-NE) and Apatani Youth Association and Tanw Supun Dukun of Arunachal Pradesh, were also part of the demonstration.
Addressing the protesters, Manipur's Lok Sabha MP and an associate member of the Delimitation Commission, Lorho S. Pfoze said there is a need to "reorganise" the borders of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur, adding, the Centre has given "very little importance" about the exercise.
"It is sad that even after so many years, we find ourselves in a situation where people still have to fight for their fundamental rights. They (Centre) cite law and order situation for not ordering delimitation, but the truth is, the Centre has given very little importance to the northeastern states," Pfoze alleged.
