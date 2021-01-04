North Central Railway's GM reviews safety and other priority works

Prayagraj: General Manger North Central and North Eastern Railway Vinay Kumar Tripathi on Monday reviewed position of Safety in train operation, infrastructure development, human recourse development and expenditure control measures on North Central Railway. This first review meeting by GM Tripathi at NCR HQ Subedarganj was attended by PHODs of NCR and DRMs from Prayagraj, Jhansi and Agra divisions while other officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

V K Tripathi working as GM NER since October 27, took over the additional charge of the post of General Manager, North Central Railway on January 1, 2021. Tripathi has very rich experience of over three decades in Railway electrical engineering and important general administration assignments on different zonal Railways and Railway Board and has worked as DRM Allahabad (Now Prayagraj) in 2014-2016.

Tripathi stressed that safety in train operation will remain the first and foremost priority for North Central Railway. He said that well laid out systems for maintenance and operation of Railways are available and compliance at all level without any exception shall have to be ensured. He further emphasized on quality of field and technical inspections for supervisors and officers for safe and efficient train running.

Tripathi also reviewed works related to 160 kmph speed raising on New Delhi-Howrah and New Delhi-Mumbai Trunk routes over North Central Railway. He emphasized on need of comprehensive and integrated approach in planning for traffic block so as optimum work output is achieved with minimal effect on train running during execution of this important work.

He also reviewed other important works for mobility improvement, increase in loading, passenger amenities and facilities for differently abledpersons instations and trains.