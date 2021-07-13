North Central Railway's General Manager reviews ongoing projects of Jhansi division

Prayagraj: V K Tripathi, General Manager North Central Railway and North Eastern Railway during his two days visit to Jhansi Division started his inspection from Bhimsen station of Bhimsen-Jhansi section. Tripathi reviewed the layout plan of the proposed Logistic Park at Bhimsen station. He also inspected and discussed the connectivity of the logistics park with upcoming Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC). Apart from this, there was a detailed discussion about systematic development at Bhimsen station. After departing from Bhimsen station, the GM inspected Malasa-Pukhrayan-Chaunrah-Kalpi-Usargaon section and Parauna-Erich Road-Moth-Nandkha sections. He inspected the progress of doubling work of section through rear window of inspection carriage.

After reaching Jhansi, Tripathi along with the Divisional Railway Manager Sandeep Mathur reviewed the ongoing projects of Jhansi Division. He expressed satisfaction over the progress of ongoing passenger amenities works. After the meeting, General Manager met with the office bearers of the union and association and discussed various important issues for the welfare of the employees.

General Manager also met the media persons of Jhansi Division and briefed them regarding progress of works related to passenger facilities. He informed the media that the doubling work of Jhansi-Kanpur railway section would be completed by June 2022. He also shared the good news of sanctioning the work of construction of ROB at level crossing gate number 117 (on Jhansi-Gwalior road route).

After that, Tripathi left for the window trailing inspection of Jhansi-Lalitpur section as per his schedule. After reaching Lalitpur station, he took stock of the ongoing projects and saw the works related to the third line. He inspected the passenger facilities. Later he reached Khajuraho station.

It is to be informed that Window-trailing inspection is a specialized inspection in the Indian Railways in which the track and its surrounding installations like signals, OHE, platforms etc are inspected from the rear window of an inspection car attached to a moving train.