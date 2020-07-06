North Central Railway achieves rare feat

New Delhi: Regardless of ongoing Covid-19 crisis, North Central Railway has scaled new heights in safe and efficient train operations by achieving highest ever punctuality of 94%, improved freight loading of 1.43 million tonnes, increased average speed of goods trains of 40 Kmph plus in June-2020. Apart from very high level of operating discipline this rare feat could be achieved only due to immaculate maintenance of assets like tracks, rolling stock, OHE, signaling, locomotives etc.

On the front of permanent way maintenance which forms the backbone of safe train operations 8147 kms ultrasonic testing of rails was done to detect any internal flaw not visible to naked eyes and 54 Kms track length has been renewed on NCR till June 20.

Running of track recording cars using oscillation monitoring system has been done for 21953 Kms to ascertain riding quality of track and identified locations by this track recording equipment were given requisite maintenance inputs besides tamping of 718 Kms track utilizing modern heavy duty track machines for improved running of trains.

NCR has highest network of 130 Kmph fit track among all zonal Railways and runs more than 100 trains at 130 kmph or higher speeds during normal train operation times.