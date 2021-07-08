North Bengal tourism Industry hails waiver of road tax

Darjeeling: The travel tourism industry of North Bengal has hailed the Bengal Budget 2021-22, specially the waiver of road tax in transport. The Confederation of Indian Industries, North Bengal has also lauded the budget stating that it will help boost both rural and urban economy of the state.



The travel tourism industry is the economic mainstay of the region. With travel restrictions owing to the ongoing pandemic, the industry has been facing a major crisis since March 2020.

"The waiver of road tax comes as a big relief to the industry. With the industry having come to a standstill, taxi operators were not in a condition to pay taxes already burdened by a near nil income condition. We had time and again appealed for a waiver. We thank the Government of West Bengal for being considerate" stated Raj Basu, Convenor, Association for Conservation and Tourism (ACT.)

Incidentally a one-time road tax exemption from 1st January 2021 to June 30th, 2021. The waiver of road tax and additional tax has been further extended from July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021 owing to "prevailing

post lockdown economic hardships."

Basu stated that the Industry is looking at a turnabout during the Puja holiday season in October. "However with stringent Covid-19 protocols, sky rocketing fuel price, the tourists would have to bear the brunt in respect to fares going up. As there is a tax waiver, tourists will indirectly benefit as fares will not shoot up" added Basu.

This budget has allotted Rs. 776.51 crores to the North Bengal Development department; Rs. 457.38 crores to the Tourism department and Rs. 11,938.90 crores to the Home and Hill Affairs department.

"The allocation of Rs. 776.51 Crores will definitely boost the developmental aspiration of the region" stated Sanjay Tibrewal, Chairman, CII, North Bengal.