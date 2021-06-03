North Bengal reports first deaths due to mucormycosis

Darjeeling: North Bengal recorded the first mucormycosis death with two patients admitted at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital dying from this fungal infection.



"Two persons died of mucormycosis on Tuesday night at the NBMCH. While one was post Covid case the other had been admitted with Covid. They both had uncontrolled diabetes," stated Dr. Sandip Sengupta, Dean, NBMCH.

A 50 year old lady from Pradhannagar Siliguri had been admitted at the NBMCH 3 weeks ago with Covid. She had recovered. Later she had swelling on the right side of her face. Suspecting mucormycosis, her tissues were sent to the microbiology lab where it was confirmed. She had undergone surgery on May 24 and was housed in the ICU. "She died of septicemia on Tuesday night" added Dr. Sengupta.

A 40 year old woman hailing from Rajgunj, Jalpaiguri was admitted at the NBMCH 4 days ago. "She was Covid positive and was suffering from uncontrolled diabetes, COPD and high blood pressure. Her oxygen saturation was as low as 70. She showed signs of Mucormycosis. It was confirmed by the lab. She passed away on Tuesday night also," added Dr. Sengupta.

There is one more patient admitted with mucormycosis at the NBMCH along with another suspected case.

West Bengal has reported 26 cases of mucormycosis along with 12 deaths with this rare fungal infection as the cause.

On Wednesday Darjeeling district registered 340 fresh cases of Covid-19.