Non-official directors of public sector enterprises must give impartial views on shortcomings: Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday asked Non-official Directors (NoDs) of central public sector enterprises to provide impartial view of shortcomings and suggest measures for improvement.



He also said that any mis-governance in public sector enterprises should be taken to management with utmost urgency and NoDs should avoid influencing decisions and getting involved in specific cases.

The minister said this while interacting with NoDs of the public sector enterprises under his ministries, which include India Trade Promotion Organisation, ECGC Ltd (Export Credit Guarantee Corporation of India), State Trading Corporation of India, MMTC (Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India), PEC (Project and Equipment Corporation of India), Central Warehouse Corporation and Food Corporation of India.

These directors, he said, play a critical role in improving the performance of the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

"NoDs are expected to bring alternate perspective, provide impartial view of shortcomings and suggest measures for improvement," he said.

Goyal said that NoDs also serve as a role model for employees and safeguard interest of all stakeholders.



