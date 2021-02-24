Nodeep's bail plea shifted to Feb 26

New Delhi: The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday posted the hearing on the bail petition of Dalit labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur for February 26.



Kaur, 24, a member of the Majdoor Adhikar Sangathan, is facing three cases, including charges of attempt to murder and extortion. In her bail plea, she has claimed to have been beaten up at a police station after her arrest by the Sonipat police on January 12.

Taking suo motu cognisance of her alleged illegal detention, the High Court had issued a notice to the Haryana government. Speaking to Millenium Post Nodeep's sister Rajveer Kaur said, "The police failed to bring out the medical which is why the date was shifted to February 26."

Meanwhile, the medical reports of Dalit activist Shiv Kumar whose plea was also listened to showed that he was injured by a "sharp object" after which the High Court has ordered that Kumar be shifted to a Chandigarh Hospital immediately. The report showed that "all injuries are more than two weeks old and caused by blunt weapon while Kumar was in police custody."

"Shiv's medical report had showed a lot of things after which he has been ordered by the court to be taken to February 26," Rajveer Kaur added.