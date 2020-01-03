Nobody can be denied citizenship on ground of religion: Paswan

Millennium Post
New Delhi: No government can snatch away citizenship of any Indian, Union minister and BJP ally Ram Vilas Paswan said on Friday, as he sought to reassure people over a number of citizenship measures which have triggered protests in various parts of the country.

"Be it Dalits, tribals, backwards, minorities of upper castes, they are all original citizens of the country. Citizenship is their birthright. No government can snatch it away. No Indian citizen will be bothered unnecessarily," the Lok Janshakti Party leader said.

As far as National Register of Citizens is concerned, there has been no discussion on it but it has nothing to with any religion, he said, adding that nobody can be denied citizenship on the ground of religion.

