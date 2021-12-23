No vaccination certificate, no salary: Punjab govt tells staff

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has told its employees they won't get their salaries if they don't furnish their Covid vaccine certificate. It has asked the employees to register their full or provisional vaccination certificate number with the state government's human resources portal iHRMS. If they fail to do so, they will not be able to get their salaries, the government said in an order.

The move is being seen as the state government's attempt to encourage more and more employees to get themselves vaccinated against Covid as concerns escalate over the new variant of coronavirus, Omicron. In the order issued on Tuesday, the state finance department asked all senior officers, head of the departments, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and others to ensure compliance.