'No truth in Opposition's propaganda of 'threat' to MVA govt'

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday asserted the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra was stable and said there was no truth in the opposition's propoganda of any "threat" to the ruling alliance. Raut's remarks came a day after NCP president Sharad Pawar met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray amid speculation in state political circles over differences in the MVA government, which comprises the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, and rumours that the Sena is considering a patch-up with former ally BJP.

Talking to reporters here, Raut said, "Everything is fine. There is no threat to the MVA government. There is no truth in the opposition's propaganda of any threat to the government."

Asked about the meeting between CM Thackeray and NCP president Pawar on Tuesday, Raut said they discussed the "prevailing political situation".

"Two big leaders of the alliance - the chief minister and the main guiding force behind the government - met," the Rajya Sabha member added. To a query on the central government's package announced recently to stimulate the economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Raut said, "I don't think ordinary people are happy with this booster dose. There is no clarity from the government on people's concerns over loss of livelihood, jobs and rising unemployment."