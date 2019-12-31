No to CAA, NRC' rangoli at DMK chief Stalin's house
Chennai: Expressing solidarity with 'rangoli protesters' against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the entrance of DMK president M K Stalin's house here sported a traditional rangoli saying no to the contentious law.
Alongside the rangoli known as 'kolam' in Tamil, a word was drawn which said "vendam (don't need/no) CAA-NRC."
A similar kolam greeted visitors at the residence of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi here.
Women who drew rangoli against the CAA, meanwhile, called on Stalin at the party headquarters here to thank him for supporting them.
In a tweet, the DMK chief mocked at the ruling AIADMK saying it was "servile" to the Centre and acted against even those drew rangoli since it did not want the Union government to be "offended" even by "flour" used for drawing kolam.
