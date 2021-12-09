No specific green nod required for Central Vista project: Govt

New Delhi: There is no specific environmental clearance is required for the development of Central Vista Avenue as the total built-up area proposed is less than 20,000 sqm, the government said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.



In a question, Trinamool Congress MP Jawhar Sircar asked the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change if any specific environmental clearance has been obtained from the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) for the major changes envisaged by the avenue development along Rajpath lawns, road and entire public landscape as part of the Central Vista project, the government said that as per the information provided by the Ministry of Housing and CPWD, no such environmental clearance s required.

In reply to another part of the question stating whether the government is aware of the extent of environmental change in the permeable surface due to radical increase in the area devoted to parking and the addition of a u-shaped connecting underground rail with the adjacent Metro station which necessitates environmental clearance, the government said that environmental sustainability is at the core of the development/redevelopment of Central Vista and the overall green cover within the Central vista area will increase.

"Parking area is also provided with grass pavers and there will not be any major reduction of preamble surface. Plan for underground Metro connectivity is currently at the planning stage," the government said.