'No solution except repealing farm laws'

New Delhi: On a day the eighth round of talks between the Centre and farmer leaders ended inconclusively, the Congress on Friday accused the government of trying to tire out the agitating farmers and stressed that repealing the three farm laws was the only solution to the issue.



The Congress also stepped up the offensive against the government by launching an online campaign in support of the farmers' agitation, with senior party leader Rahul Gandhi accusing the Centre of betraying the farmers for benefitting their "corporate friends".

Hitting out at the Centre, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "The Modi government has proved to be the most inhuman, arrogant and ruthless in the history of India. It can neither see the farmers dying due to the cold every day nor the economy coming to a standstill."

"It is trying to tire out the 'annadata' by playing the game of meetings with the farmers. But the farmer will neither tire out nor bow down and will not stop," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met at senior party leader Rahul Gandhi's residence party's MPs and MLAs from Punjab who have been sitting in protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the repeal of the farm laws.

"The only solution is to repeal the three farm laws. There is no other solution," she told the protesting legislators during the meeting. "We have always stood by the farmers and we will not step back," she added while reiterating the party's support for farmers.

Punjab MPs Ravneet Singh Bittu, Jasbir Singh Gill and Gurjit Singh Aujla, along with some of the party MLAs including Kulbir Singh Zira have been sitting on a dharna at Jantar Mantar for the last 32 days in support of the farmers and demanding the repeal of the farm laws.

As part of the Congress' online campaign, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to seek support for the protesting farmers.

"The Modi government has betrayed the 'annadata' of the country for the benefit of their capitalist friends. The farmers have spoken through their agitation. It is the duty of all of us to raise the voice of the 'annadata' and support their demands," he tweeted in Hindi.

"Peaceful agitation is an integral part of democracy. The farmers' movement is getting support from all over the country. You too should raise your voice in their support and strengthen the voice of farmers so that the anti-agriculture laws are repealed," he said in another tweet.

In another tweet, after the meeting between the government and farmer leaders ended, Rahul Gandhi said, "Those whose intentions are not clear, it is their strategy to give one date after another."

Congress leaders participated in the party's online campaign by putting out their videos on Twitter seeking support for the agitating farmers.