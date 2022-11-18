'No shortage of fertilisers in rabi season, there is enough supply'

New Delhi: Amid the reports of shortage of fertilizers from different parts of the country, the government on Friday clarified that there is adequate availability of fertilizers in the country to meet farmers' requirement for the ongoing rabi sowing season.



In a statement, which has been issued after the reports claiming shortage of fertilizers in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, the Ministry of Chemical and Fertilizer has stated that such reports are beyond the facts.

It is clarified that there is more than adequate availability of fertilizers in the country to meet the needs of the ongoing rabi (winter) season, the ministry said, adding that the central government is sending fertilizers as per need to all states, and it is the responsibility of respective state governments to ensure availability within the states through proper intra-district and inter-district distribution.

According to the ministry, urea requirement is projected at 180.18 lakh tonne for the 2022 rabi season. The pro rata requirement up to November 16 was 57.40 lakh tonne against which the government has ensured an availability of 92.54 lakh tonne.

During this period, sales of urea have been 38.43 lah tonne. Further, there is a closing stock of 54.11 lakh tonne lying with the states. In addition to this, there is a stock of 1.05 lakh tonne at Urea plants and 5.03 lakh tonne at ports so as to meet the demand, it added.

In case of Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP), the ministry said the projected requirement is 55.38 lakh tonne for the rabi season and the pro rata requirement up to November 16 was 26.98 lakh tonne against which the ministry has ensured an availability of 36.90 lakh tonne. During this period, sales of DAP were 24.57 lakh tonne.