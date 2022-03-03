No roadmap for future development of State in Guv's address: Hooda

Chandigarh: A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was held under the chairmanship of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday, just before the start of the budget session of the Vidhan Sabha. All the issues of public interest to be raised during the session were discussed in detail. State Congress Party president Kumari Selja also attended the meeting.



Addressing journalists, the Leader of Opposition said Anganwadi, Asha workers' movement, old pension scheme, old-age pension under the guise of family ID, cut in many welfare schemes, abolishing the reservation of backward classes, changing the rules of domicile, SC commission, Minority Commission, demand for formation of Sanitation Workers Commission, demands of guest teachers, extension lecturer, property ID, discrepancies of Lal Dora, evacuation of Haryana students trapped in Ukraine were discussed in the meeting.

Hooda said all issues would be raised in the Assembly by the party MLAs through Question Hour, Zero Hour, Stop Work Motion and Calling Attention Motion. "Answer will be sought from the government on these issues related to the common man. The attitude of the government in the assembly is often to run away from discussion, but the Opposition is going to the session with full preparation. The government will have to answer on issues of public interest in the House," he said.

Reacting to the Governor's address after the session, Hooda said the address normally defines the direction of government policies and future plans but it had no roadmap for the development of the state, or the problems facing the people.

Hooda said Congress will also keep an eye on the budget to be presented by the government.