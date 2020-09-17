No restrictions for tourists having Covid -ve report in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand tourism secretary, Dilip Jawalkar on Thursday announced that all kinds of restrictions have been removed for tourists having the mandatory COVID-19 negative test report to facilitate their entry and stay in hotels for both short and long duration.



The decision has been taken to bolster the footfall of visitors from across the country to plan long term trips to all tourism destinations in Uttarakhand. With the recent Unlock 4 guidelines coming into play and movement starting to normalize, the Uttarakhand tourism sector is springing back to normalcy. Jawalkar said, "We are coming up with several schemes during the revival period to support various sectors in the tourism industry in Uttarakhand. The main focus is on the ease of travel of visitors in Uttarakhand."

The state government is also planning to deploy tourist facilitation counters at all important state borders. "We want to provide on-the-spot COVID-19 testing facilities to visitors not carrying the COVID-19 negative test reports. This facility will help all the tourists entering the state." For the post lockdown scenario, the apex tourism body, Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, has decided to popularize the adventure tourism sector in domestic and international circuits.

"Tapping the potential of adventure tourism is the top priority area and we are planning to develop 6 best adventure destinations in the state," said the tourism secretary.