No religious worship in open by any community sans permission: Khattar

Chandigarh: No member of any community should hold religious prayers in public places, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar told the state assembly on Tuesday amid objections by several Hindu groups to Friday prayers by Muslims in open in Gurugram.

People of all faiths hold prayers at designated religious places like temples, mosques, gurdwaras and churches and permissions are given for all big festivals and programmes in open, Khattar said, in response to Nuh Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed raising the issue of objection by Hindu groups during Zero Hour in the House.

But by displaying a show of strength which provokes sentiments of another community is not appropriate, Khattar said as Ahmed raised the issue.

It was for the second time that the matter figured during the winter session of the Haryana assembly, which began here on Friday. The MLA from the main opposition party said, Some elements are repeatedly disrupting Friday prayers. The Constitution gives the right to practice one's religion. No one has the right to disrupt prayers. In Gurugram, thousands of crores of investment has been pumped in and the city is a symbol of development. What message will be sent out from Gurugram if one cannot offer prayers as per one's choice?

No member of any community should hold such programmes in open spaces. If they have to hold them, they should do so in temples, mosques, gurdwaras and churches. It is the responsibility of all to maintain a peaceful atmosphere and to see that there is no confrontation in society, the chief minister said, making an intervention.

He said it is good that people have agreed to hold Friday prayers at certain places (in Gurugram) and there is consensus till new arrangements are made. But when some people hold prayers outside such spots, a situation of confrontation arises. It is a local issue, it is not an issue which should be flared up as it can spoil communal harmony, he said.