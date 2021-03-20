No record of Thalassemia patients: Govt

New Delhi: Even though Thalassemia, which is a preventable blood disorder, is spreading fast and has been estimated that almost 8,000to 10,000 children are born with Thalassemia every year, the government doesn't maintain a record of patients suffering from this genetic blood disorder disease.



In reply to a question in Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "Thalassemia is one of the inherited disorders of red blood cells and as per the information received from ICMR, thalassemia is the commonest genetic disorder in India. The prevalence of β-thalassemia carrier varies from 1 to 17 per cent in different population groups with an overall prevalence of 3-4 per cent."

"It is estimated that almost 8,000 to 10,000 children are born with thalassemia every year," he said, adding that state/UT wise details of patients suffering from thalassemia are not maintained centrally.

As per the Information received from the state of Rajasthan, there are 296 registered patients of thalassemia in Udaipur district and out of them, 256 are under the age of 12 years, the union health minister said.

In reply to a question asked by the ruling party MPs Kaushal Kishore, who represents Mohan Lalganj parliamentary constituency, and Maneka Gandhi about any scheme being drafted for thalassemia patients, the minister informed the House that public health and hospitals being a state subject and the primary responsibility of management of thalassemia, including initiation of schemes for thalassemia patients, lies with the respective state governments.

However, under the National Health Mission (NHM), support is being provided to states/UTs to strengthen their healthcare system, including support for prevention and management of thalassemia at public healthcare facilities.

When contacted, ruling party MP Kishore said, "A supplementary question will be asked to seek state-wise details of such patients."