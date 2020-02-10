No recession in country, people are buying jackets and pants: BJP MP
Ballia: A BJP MP has cited the clothes people wear as evidence that there is no recession. Virendra Singh Mast argued they would have worn dhoti-kurtas had the economy been that bad.
Addressing a programme here on Sunday, Mast claimed that world might be in the grip of recession but India will not be impacted by it as its rural and agricultural economy is very strong.
"Had there been recession, we would have come here wearing dhoti and kurta and not coats and jackets. Had there been recession we would not have purchased clothes, pants and pajamas," Mast said.
"India is a country of villages and not just metros. This country not only has metros like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata but also has 6.5 lakh villages. Banking reports say that in banks, most of the money deposited is that of villagers," he said.
Mahatama Gandhi, Dr K B Hedgewar, Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Jayaprakash Narayan had expressed confidence in the villagers and helped the country gain independence, he added.
"If people from villagers had not sacrificed, India would not have gotten freedom from the Mughals and the Britishers," he said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
No recession in country, people wearing jackets and pants:...10 Feb 2020 12:52 PM GMT
Sri Lankan PM offers prayer at Mahabodhi Temple10 Feb 2020 12:30 PM GMT
7 injured in LPG cylinder blast at Patna house10 Feb 2020 11:45 AM GMT
Fresh batch of foreign envoys to visit JK this week10 Feb 2020 11:39 AM GMT
JK: National Conference MP's son slapped with PSA10 Feb 2020 11:34 AM GMT